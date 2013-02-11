BRIEF-Poligrafica S Faustino FY net profit rises to 171,000 euros
* FY revenue 44.1 million euros ($46.68 million) versus 40.1 million euros a year ago
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): KGHM Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM should continue to produce copper from its Polish mines at the current production rate for another 30-40 years, a report by an independent consultant prepared for the company shows. TVN Poland's television advertising market should stop shrinking in the second half of the year, the broadcaster's chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer
PARIS, March 6 France's advertising watchdog on Monday said it had asked French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent to modify two ads from its latest campaign after receiving 50 complaints that they were "degrading" to women.