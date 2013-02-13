LONDON Feb 13 Shares in Crest Nicholson opened 15 percent higher on Wednesday at 253 pence on its first day of trading after the British housebuilder priced its listing at 220 pence per share.

The initial public offering was set towards the upper end of the original range and valued the company at 553 million pounds ($866 million).

The company, which builds upmarket homes in the south of England, said on Jan. 21 it expected a minimum of 35 percent of its shares to be free float following the offer.