Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): RATE-SETTER VERDICT An appeals court is scheduled to decide at 0830 GMT on the fate of one of the central bank policymaker, Jan Winiecki. If it upholds a ruling by a lower court that Winiecki libelled former central bank governor, Slawomir Skrzypek, the hawkish rate setter will be forced to leave the Monetary Policy Council. INFLATION Polish statistical office will release consumer inflation data for January at 1300 GMT. KGHM The state-controlled copper miner plans no changes in the management of its Canada-based unit KGHM International , KGHM's deputy chief Adam Sawicki told daily Parkiet. KGHM may on Friday publish details of its 2013 budget. PGNiG Poland's gas monopolist plans to cut the number of its subsidiaries to 14 from the current 53 by consolidation or sales, daily Parkiet quoted PGNiG's head Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa as saying.