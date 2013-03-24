BANGUI, March 24 Rebels in Central African
Republic seized control of the country's riverside capital on
Sunday, forcing embattled President Francois Bozize to flee into
neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, government officials
said.
"The rebels control the town," said presidency spokesman
Gaston Mackouzangba. "I hope there will not be any reprisals."
Government spokesman Crepin Mboli-Goumba said the Seleka
rebels controlled all the strategic locations in the city.
A presidential advisor, who asked not to be named, said
Bozize had crossed the Oubangi river into Congo on Sunday
morning.
(Reporting By Joe Bavier in Abidjan, Daniel Flynn and David
Lewis in Dakar)