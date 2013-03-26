Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hours):
EURO
62 percent of Poles are against adopting the euro, with 32
percent in favor of switching from the zloty, daily
Rzeczpospolita quoted a poll by polster Homo Homini.
CHEMICALS
Polish chemicals maker Pulawy said on Monday it
wanted to buy pesticide producer Organika-Sarzyna from local
rival Ciech, without revealing the offered price.
T-SYSTEMS
A Polish arm of Deutsche Telekom's IT branch
T-Systems wants to double its revenue in the coming years from
last year's 258 million zlotys ($80 million) via takeovers, the
head of T-Systems Polska was quoted by daily Puls Biznesu.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.2313 Polish zlotys)