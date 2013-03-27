Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hours): JSW The Polish miner wants to pay a dividend of 295.9 million zlotys ($91.07 million) from last year's earnings, or 2.52 zlotys per share. INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE The emerging markets lender debuts on the Warsaw bourse. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX