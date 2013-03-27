BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
DUBAI, March 27 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had appointed Rafik Nayed as vice chairman for the Middle East and North Africa.
Nayed, previously interim chief executive officer of the Libyan Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, will report to Ashok Aram, Deutsche Bank's chief executive for the region, the bank said in an emailed statement.
Prior to LIA, Nayed was head of strategy and business development for Oilinvest Netherlands, and head of utilities and infrastructure at Amwal Investment Bank in Qatar. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.