DUBAI, March 27 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had appointed Rafik Nayed as vice chairman for the Middle East and North Africa.

Nayed, previously interim chief executive officer of the Libyan Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, will report to Ashok Aram, Deutsche Bank's chief executive for the region, the bank said in an emailed statement.

Prior to LIA, Nayed was head of strategy and business development for Oilinvest Netherlands, and head of utilities and infrastructure at Amwal Investment Bank in Qatar. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)