PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 27 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, euro faint on euro zone worries
* Brent above $109 on demand revival hopes, Europe caps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai drops to 8-wk low in profit-taking; Egypt recovers
* UN Security Council concerned Syria war spilling over into Golan
* Islamist leader threatens to oust Tunisian Prime Minister
* Former U.N. monitor Mood calls for Syria no-flight zone
* S&P upgrade belated but encouraging - Turkish finmin
* Russia criticises giving Arab summit seat to Syrian opposition
* Turkey's GSD says considering sale of Tekstilbank
* Australia to end interbank rate-setting panel after Libor scandal
* Turkish lira eases after c.bank tightens liquidity
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi prosecutor demands execution of Shi'ite cleric
* Saudi's illegal immigrants draw fear of "infiltrators"
EGYPT
* Egypt to import Libya oil, pay down energy debt
* Egypt catches divers cutting Internet cable amid disruptions
* Egypt could hold delayed election in October-Mursi
* Among Egypt firms, dollars and optimism in short supply
* Egypt's wheat stocks enough for 85 days - cabinet report
* Centamin warns Egypt appeal may drag into 2014
* Egypt c.bank sells $38.4 mln at forex auction
* Egypt court overrules Mursi on sacking prosecutor general
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE approves $400 mln loan to Serbia, eyes airline deal
* MIDEAST MONEY-Dubai gears up for next, more modest boom
* Deutsche Bank hires ex-LIA head as vice chairman for MENA
* Dubai sets June crude OSP at 5-cent premium to DME Oman
* Dubai's Arabtec appoints chief operating officer - statement
QATAR
* Syrian opposition opens first embassy, says world lets it down
KUWAIT
* Kuwait 10-month budget surplus at $60.5 billion
* Kuwait's Agility sees $80 mln revenue from Iraq contract
