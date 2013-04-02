Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): EUROCASH Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash wants to return to higher dividend payment this year, sticking to the policy of paying out to shareholders up to 50 percent of the consolidated profit, the company's board member Jacek Owczarek told Parkiet. PENSION FUNDS Puls Biznesu daily reported that Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said in a letter sent to the labour ministry that all changes to the pension system need to be done very prudently as the funds are of "fundamental" importance for the Polish bourse. Puls Bizenesu says also that Budzanowski added an opinion from the bourse that said that dissolving private pension funds would mean a degradation not only of the stock exchange, but also of Poland's "whole capital market". EURO ACCESSION European Budget Commissioner Janusz Lewandowski said that he would like to see Poland joining the euro zone in 2016-2017, Lewandowski told Polska The Times daily. POLKOMTEL Mobile operator Polkomtel is negotiating with banks to lower the cost of its financing, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. Polkomtel wants to lower the average margin banks change on part of its debt worth 7.6 billion zlotys to below 300 basis points, Rzeczpospolita said without naming its sources. PMI Markit/HSBC is to release the manufacturing PMI for March. UNEMPLOYMENT The registered unemployment rate will not exceed 15 percent in the coming months and will fall below 14 percent at the end of the year, because many people are exiting the labour market as they retire, finance ministry's chief economist Ludwik Kotecki told Gazeta Wyborcza. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2313 Polish zlotys)