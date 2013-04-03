Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSION FUNDS The government is considering forcing private pension funds to invest only on the stock exchange after it reduces the contribution transferred to the funds from their clients' salaries, writes Gazeta Wyborcza. TPSA The telecoms group will likely send out invitations to potential bidders for its Internet unit Wirtualna Polska later this month, writes Dziennik. LOT The airline's pilots are considering holding a strike to protest over the proposed changes to their contracts, writes Dziennik. The government wants to scrap a law forbidding the sale of a majority stake in its flag carrier, hoping the prospect of outright control will attract buyers for the airline, already on life support. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.2313 Polish zlotys)