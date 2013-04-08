BUCHAREST, April 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 600 million lei ($176.84
million) in two-year treasury bonds.
ROMANIA JAN-FEB ENERGY PRODUCTION DOWN 7.1 PCT Y/Y
Romania's energy production fell 7.1 percent on the year in
the first two months, with imports down 7.8 percent, as the pace
of economic recovery was slow, data from the National Statistics
Board showed on Friday.
ROMANIA LAUNCHES SALE OF RAIL FREIGHT CARRIER CFR MARFA
Romania launched the sale of a majority stake in indebted,
inefficient rail freight carrier CFR Marfa, as agreed under an
IMF-led aid deal, setting a starting price of 797.1 million lei
($231.9 million).
CEE MARKETS
Poland's zloty climbed on Friday on Asian inflows to its
debt market, while Hungary's forint held onto the previous day's
gains made after the central bank announced new stimulus plans.
BANK OF CYPRUS
Bank of Cyprus said on Sunday it was suspending its
Romanian operations for two more weeks, until April 22, to
negotiate with buyers interested to take over its local
business, as part of its reorganisation under Cyprus's
international bailout deal. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
PETROM
Romania's top oil and gas firm Petrom,
majority-owned by Austria's OMV, estimates an annual
production of 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas at the Domino-1
well, the first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters
located in the Neptun Block, 170 km offshore, jointly owned with
ExxonMobil. Ziarul Financiar, Page 16
BANCA TRANSILVANIA
Bank of Cyprus currently owns a 5.2 percent stake in
Romanian private lender Banca Transilvania. In
December 2009, Cyprus' biggest bank held a 9.7 percent stake in
Banca Transilvania. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5