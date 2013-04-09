Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PLAY Poland's mobile operator Play could be interested in listing its shares on the Warsaw bourse, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported citing rumours among investment bankers and lawyers. Play's spokesman Marcin Gruszka told Dziennik that "all scenarios are open". BANKING CONSOLIDATION There is no place for further significant mergers in Poland's banking sector, the head of financial supervision Andrzej Jakubiak told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. He added that currently the level of consolidation in the sector was optimal. Jakubiak also said that currently one small-sized listed bank is for sale. He added that the bank is not among Poland's 10 largest banks. OPOLE POWER PLANT Construction company Rafako that was in a consortium to build two power blocks in Poland's south-western city of Opole is analysing whether to open a legal case against PGE after it dropped the $3.6 billion project, Parkiet daily reported. The consortium to build Opole included also Polimex and Mostostal Warszawa, a unit of Spain's Acciona. Parkiet added that PGE may issue its updated strategy on April 18, citing sources close to the company. EMC Czech investment fund Penta is in advanced talks to buy healthcare provider EMC Instytut Medyczny, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources. BGK The supervisory board of Poland's development bank BGK has announced that the bank is looking for a new chief executive, the bank said. DEBT SUPPLY The finance ministry will release the supply for the Thursday bond tender at 13.00 GMT. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX