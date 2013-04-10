(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, April 10

INFLATION

The National Statistics Board will release inflation data for March at 0700 GMT.

* A median forecast of 15 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 5.5 percent year-on-year in March vs 5.7 percent in February. The monthly forecast is 0.2 percent.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting starting from 0900 GMT.

ROMANIA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCHES LOWER IN MARCH

Romania's unemployment rate edged down to 5.6 percent last month from February's 5.8 percent, the National Employment Agency said on Tuesday.

ROMANIAN JAN-FEB TRADE DEFICIT SHRINKS 48 PCT Y/Y

Romania's trade deficit shrank by 48 percent to 508 million euros ($661.26 million) on the year in the first two months, the National Statistics Board said on Tuesday.

ROMANIAN INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT RISES 5.4 PCYT Y/Y IN FEB

Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 1.0 percent on the month in February and was up 5.4 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

The Hungarian forint snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, giving back some recent gains, and increased demand for high-yielding assets drove bonds to record highs.

ROMA MEMBER OF EU PARLIAMENT RAISES ALARM FOR HER PEOPLE

Few members of the European Parliament carry more weight on their shoulders than Livia Jaroka.

As the only Roma member of the 754-seat institution, Hungarian-born Jaroka, 38, carries the hopes and expectations of the estimated 10 million Roma who live across Europe - the largest ethnic minority in the European Union.

EU TO TELL N.KOREA ITS WAR FEARS ARE UNFOUNDED

North Korea is wrong to proclaim that war is imminent and should heed international demands regarding its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, the European Union (EU) plans to say in a diplomatic message.

DACIA

The probability for Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault, to move an important part of its production to its plant in Morocco is growing because cost will be too high if Romanian employees will continue with unrealistic demands, said Constantin Stroe, Dacia vice-president.

Dacia employees are asking for a pay increase of up to 40 percent, while Dacia is offering a 9 percent increase.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1, 12

