Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Austria plans a 10-year euro benchmark in the near future according to a market source. The Aaa/AA+/AAA rated sovereign has mandated Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Raiffeisen Bank International to arrange the transaction. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Adam Parry)
NAIROBI, March 3 Growth in Kenya's private sector plateaued last month, data released on Friday showed, adding to the challenges for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks re-election in August by touting his strong economic performance.
