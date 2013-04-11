Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES Poland central bank kept interest rates unchanged at their all-time low of 3.25 percent and upheld its wait-and-see approach in policy. The bank should continue rate cuts, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told Puls Biznesu. DEBT Poland offers 3.0-5.0 billion in fixed-rate bonds maturing in 2013 and floating-rate bonds maturing in 2014. BANKS Nordea Bank plans to sell its businesses in Poland, valued at 2.8-4.4 billion zlotys ($894 million-$1.40 billion), daily Parkiet reported. The valuation of Nordea Bank Polska alone varies from 2.3 to 3.7 billion zlotys. Poland's top lenders PKO BP and Pekao were invited to the process. KGHM, TAURON KGHM and Tauron may consider scrapping their joint project to build an 850-megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired plant for around 3.5 billion zlotys, as analyses show that it may not be profitable, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted unnamed sources as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1322 Polish zlotys)