LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - ESFG, a holding company for Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo, has hired BES and Credit Suisse to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible euro denominated senior unsecured bond.

This is the first peripheral bank bond mandate announcement since the EUR10bn bailout of Cyprus was finalised in late March.

Any deal would be the second time BES has accessed the debt capital market in 2013, following a EUR500m 5-year that priced in January.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Julian Baker)