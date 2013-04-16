UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, April 16 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment group said on Tuesday it would propose to pay out a dividend of 0.67 euros per share.
The proposal must be approved by the company's annual general meeting scheduled for May 28. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by James Jukwey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources