BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is taking orders on a new three-year RegS/144a dollar benchmark bond at mid-swaps minus 2bp, a lead manager said on Wednesday.
Demand has surpassed USD1bn for the deal that is expected to be priced later on Wednesday via Barclays, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Edited by Aimee Donnellan)
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon