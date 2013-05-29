Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): GDP The Polish statistics office will publish the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter with all its components. Earlier this month the first estimate put the year-on-year growth in the first three months of the year at surprisingly low 0.4 percent. (0800) DEBT The Finance Ministry is expected to publish its debt supply figures for June. BOGDANKA The coal miner plans to pay a dividend of 5.06 zlotys per share, or a total 172 million zlotys ($53.1 million). DEFICIT Poland will remain under the excessive deficit procedure as the European Commission take Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania and Hungary off the list on Wednesday, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted unnamed sources as saying. LOT The troubled flag carrier will hold an annual shareholders meeting on June 11 to decide on its future. Chief Executive Sebastian Mikosz admitted LOT's 2012 loss would exceed 200 million zlotys, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. ASSECO POLAND The Chief Executive at Eastern Europe's No.1 software maker told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna the company should announce a Russian acquisition "in a few weeks." For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX