Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): CPI The central bank releases inflation expectations for May (1200) KERNEL The Ukrainian agricultural producer cut its core profit guidance for its fiscal year ending in June by a tenth after it fell by 30 percent in its third quarter as margins tightened in its bulk oil segment. ENERGA Poland is close to picking the advisor for the flotation of the energy group. Writes Parkiet.