Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PMI Markit/HSBC is to release the manufacturing PMI for May at 0700 GMT. PKN Poland's No.1 oil refiner plans to issue the second 200-million zloty ($61 million) tranche of its four-year bonds after it has successfully placed the first one last week, the group said on Monday. Fitch Ratings has assigned BBB+ rating for the second tranche. WIND FARMS Portuguese renewable energy company EDP Renewables is considering resigning from its 5.5 billion zlotys Polish wind-farm project, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted unnamed sources as saying. TREASURY MINISTRY Shale gas investments will remain Poland's top priority despite a series of recent setbacks because unconventional sources of energy are a matter of national interest, the country's newly appointed treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told weekly Bloomberg Businessweek Polska. PGNiG Poland's gas monopoly may forego presence in Egypt and Libya to focus on its local drillings, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted unnamed sources as saying. POLISH RAILWAYS Polish railways PKP plan to privatise its telecoms arm TK Telekom in 2014 and float its freight unit PKP Cargo on the Warsaw bourse in the fourth quarter of this year, PKP's chief executive Jakub Karnowski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.