PMI
Markit/HSBC is to release the manufacturing PMI for May at
0700 GMT.
PKN
Poland's No.1 oil refiner plans to issue the second
200-million zloty ($61 million) tranche of its four-year bonds
after it has successfully placed the first one last week, the
group said on Monday.
Fitch Ratings has assigned BBB+ rating for the second
tranche.
WIND FARMS
Portuguese renewable energy company EDP Renewables
is considering resigning from its 5.5 billion zlotys Polish
wind-farm project, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted unnamed sources
as saying.
TREASURY MINISTRY
Shale gas investments will remain Poland's top priority
despite a series of recent setbacks because unconventional
sources of energy are a matter of national interest, the
country's newly appointed treasury minister Wlodzimierz
Karpinski told weekly Bloomberg Businessweek Polska.
PGNiG
Poland's gas monopoly may forego presence in Egypt and Libya
to focus on its local drillings, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
quoted unnamed sources as saying.
POLISH RAILWAYS
Polish railways PKP plan to privatise its telecoms arm TK
Telekom in 2014 and float its freight unit PKP Cargo on the
Warsaw bourse in the fourth quarter of this year, PKP's chief
executive Jakub Karnowski told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
