LONDON, June 2 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times

BUDGET GREETINGS CARD FIRM CONSIDERS 700 MLN STG LISTING Greeting cards chain Card Factory, owned by private equity firm Charterhouse, is considering a London listing that could value it at around 700 million pounds ($1.06 billion).

TESCO UNDER FIRE OVER CLUBCARD SALES

A top 10 shareholder said that Tesco's accounting methods were a "frustration" after Citigroup pointed out that the firm counts clubcard points used by shoppers in its headline sales without factoring in the cost of issuing them, making its figures "less meaningful for investors".

GSK KIDNEY CANCER DRUG COULD HELP AGAINST OVARIAN CANCER

Test results have shown that Votrient, a drug sold by Glaxo Smith Kline to combat kidney cancer, can also extend the life of ovarian cancer patients by several months.

FORMER CIRCLE BOSS TO LAUNCH NEW HEALTHCARE VENTURE

Ali Parsa, the founder of private health group Circle Holdings, is planning on launching a new company called Babylon Partners, focused on using technology to deliver healthcare services to patients globally.

ROTHSCHILD EYEING BYRON BURGER CHAIN BID

Jacob Rothschils's RIT Capital Partners is one of a list of private equity bidders, including Searchlight Capital and TDR Capital, vying for the restaurant chain Byron. The deal is expected to value the firm at 90 to 100 million pounds.

The Sunday Telegraph

PENSIONERS AT RISK IN CO-OP BANK CRISIS

Thousands of pensioners and high net-worth investors are at risk of losing an income stream under an emergency rescue plan proposed by Co-op bank that would impose losses on holders of the bank's junior debt.

UK WAR OFFICE UP FOR SALE

Cabinet Office minister Francis Maude said that Britain's historic War Office building is to be sold on a long lease as part of government's public asset sales.

Sunday Express

CO-OP EYES SALE OF TRAVEL BUSINESS

The Co-operative group could dispose of its travel agency arm, a joint venture with Thomas Cook, as part of its plan to shore up its finances.

DEFENCE MINISTRY COULD REPLACE NIMROD WITH BOEING P-8

Britain's defence ministry is believed to be talking to Boeing about using its P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to replace its Nimrod patrol planes.