LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group is
preparing an issue of SEC Registered US Dollar denominated
10-year benchmark subordinated Tier 2 notes, a market source
said on Monday.
The Ba2/BB+/BBB- rated issuer has mandated joint bookrunners
Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, as well as
joint-leads (no books) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and
RBC Capital Markets to manage the sale.
The transaction is expected to be launched and priced as
soon as later today. It is part of a USD1bn sized liability
management exercise announced by the UK bank for various US
dollar, euro, Australian dollar and Deutsche Mark denominated
notes.
(Reporting by Andrew Perrin; editing by Alex Chambers)