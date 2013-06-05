Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
The central bank announces its monthly rate decision.
Seventeen of the 19 analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank
to cut its benchmark rate to 2.75 percent in June. The other two
forecast unchanged rates.
NETIA, LIBERTY GLOBAL
Telecoms operator Netia and cable operator UPC, a unit of
Liberty Global, are interested in provider of corporate phone
services GTS, writes Puls Biznesu.
BUDGET
The government will decide this month whether to revise the
state budget, Prime Minister Donald Tusk tells Polityka.
