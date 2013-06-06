Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): POLAND CUTS RATES Poland's central bank cut interest rates again to an all-time low on Wednesday in a further attempt to revive a stagnant economy, but signalled the easing cycle was nearing its end. NATO SECRETARY GENERAL NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen visits Poland and holds meetings with the Polish president, defence and foreign ministers. T-MOBILE The Polish unit of T-Mobile plans to invest around 1 billion zlotys in 2013, among others, in the development of its network, Chief Executive Miroslav Rakowski told the Rzeczpospolita daily. PGNiG Marek Jozefiak, Bertrand Le Guern, Andrzej Sikora and Wieslaw Skrobowski have been short-listed in the race for the position of chief executive of Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG , Puls Biznesu said without naming its sources. DEBT AUCTION Poland's finance ministry will offer 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys worth of bonds maturing in 2018 and 2019 at a primary tender. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX