POLAND CUTS RATES
Poland's central bank cut interest rates again to an
all-time low on Wednesday in a further attempt to revive a
stagnant economy, but signalled the easing cycle was nearing its
end.
NATO SECRETARY GENERAL
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen visits Poland
and holds meetings with the Polish president, defence and
foreign ministers.
T-MOBILE
The Polish unit of T-Mobile plans to invest
around 1 billion zlotys in 2013, among others, in the
development of its network, Chief Executive Miroslav Rakowski
told the Rzeczpospolita daily.
PGNiG
Marek Jozefiak, Bertrand Le Guern, Andrzej Sikora and
Wieslaw Skrobowski have been short-listed in the race for the
position of chief executive of Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
, Puls Biznesu said without naming its sources.
DEBT AUCTION
Poland's finance ministry will offer 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys
worth of bonds maturing in 2018 and 2019 at a primary tender.
