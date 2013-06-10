(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, June 10

FOREIGN TRADE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade data for April At 0700 GMT.

DEBT TENDER

Romania's finance ministry tenders 300 million lei ($87.89 million) in five-year treasury bonds.

PRIME MINISTER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta in Berlin on Monday.

ROMANIAN REACTOR RESUMES FULL OUTPUT AFTER REPAIR

The second unit of Romania's sole nuclear power plant reached the nominal production on Friday after running at 60 percent capacity to allow repair works on a transformer, its owner state-controlled Nuclearelectrica said on Friday.

TABLE-ROMANIA UNEMPLOYMENT EDGES DOWN IN MAY

Romania's unemployment rate edged down to 5.0 percent in May, from 5.3 percent in April, the National Employment Agency said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

The zloty jumped on Friday, leading a rebound of Central European currencies as dealers said the Polish central bank started to buy the zloty to stem its slide.

BOSCH

Germany's Bosch, one of the biggest auto parts suppliers in the world, opened a new factory in Blaj after an investment of 50 million euros. Ziarul Financiar, Page 10

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Three new judges will be sworn in for a nine-year mandate at the Constitutional Court on Monday. Romania Libera, Page 3

