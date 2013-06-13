MADRID, June 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

Spanish infrastructure firm ACS has won two contracts in New York worth a total 242 million euros, Spanish media reported.

AENA

The Spanish government is studying an initial public offering of between 40 and 60 percent of airport authority AENA, with an estimated enterprise value of 15 billion euros, Expansion reported citing unnamed financial sources.

BBVA

Spanish lender BBVA said on Wednesday it would lose 35 million euros ($47 million) in net profit in June, after a court forced it and other banks to change some mortgage structures which protected them against interest rate drops.

Changing these Spanish mortgage structures could end up costing BBVA and two other banks more in lost income in the coming months.

IBEX CHANGES

