Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES In his interview for daily Polska The Times, Polish central bank's rate-setting council member Jerzy Hausner said it was debatable whether the bank should have started its easing cycle earlier. Another member of the 10-strong council, Andrzej Bratkowski reiterated in his interview for the TVN CNBC channel that he would support a 50 basis point rate cut at the bank's July meeting, ending the easing cycle. PGE Poland's No.1 utility PGE will again analyse ways to boost profitability of the planned new energy blocks in Opole, signalling it may return to the 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion) project, agency PAP quoted PGE CEO Krzysztof Kilian as saying. LOT Poland's troubled flag carrier has asked for up to 381 million zlotys ($120 million) in further state aid as part of a new rescue plan.