Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
In his interview for daily Polska The Times, Polish central
bank's rate-setting council member Jerzy Hausner said it was
debatable whether the bank should have started its easing cycle
earlier.
Another member of the 10-strong council, Andrzej Bratkowski
reiterated in his interview for the TVN CNBC channel that he
would support a 50 basis point rate cut at the bank's July
meeting, ending the easing cycle.
PGE
Poland's No.1 utility PGE will again analyse ways to boost
profitability of the planned new energy blocks in Opole,
signalling it may return to the 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7
billion) project, agency PAP quoted PGE CEO Krzysztof Kilian as
saying.
LOT
Poland's troubled flag carrier has asked for up to 381
million zlotys ($120 million) in further state aid as part of a
new rescue plan.
($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys)