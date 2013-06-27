Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): PENSION OVERHAUL Poland's finance minister proposed shrinking the role of private funds in the state pension system on Wednesday but ruled out a more drastic option, which had rattled markets, of pushing the funds out of the system altogether. DEBT RULE Poland's finance ministry is considering moving away from a rule that freezes the deficit when state debt is too high, replacing it with a flexible arrangement that could allow the government to spend more during a slowdown. PKN ORLEN Poland's biggest oil refiner is in talks to secure a long-term supply contract with Russia's Rosneft in exchange for a stake in the company and a share in Mazeikiu, Lithuania's only refinery, Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday. PKN Orlen said it may buy Royal Dutch Shell's minority holding in Ceska Rafinerska to lift its stake in the Czech refiner, Polish media said on on Thursday, quoting PKN's chief executive. ASSECO POLAND Eastern Europe's top software maker bought a 51-percent stake in a Georgian IT company Onyx Consulting for $1.5 million, Puls Binzesu daily wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX