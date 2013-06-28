By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 28 Half way through 2013 a bet on
two of the world's largest economies has paid investors
handsomely, but any love for big emerging markets or commodities
would have meant disappointment.
To emerge as winners, investors needed to watch the world's
major central banks to see which was spending the most, and to
have understood the impact a leadership change in China would
have on growth in the world's No. 2 economy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's ultra-loose policy in the face of
a slow economic recovery, and Japan's radical plan to end
decades of deflation, led by a $1.4 trillion stimulus package,
ultimately determined the top investment outcomes.
However, 2013 so far has also been marked by some huge
swings in fortune, especially over the past month, and for many
investors the year so far has been a tale of two quarters.
Fed chief Ben Bernanke's hint in May that the $85 billion a
month the central bank is pumping into the economy could soon
slow was a turning point for which there are few precedents.
This sparked a retreat across world stock markets, which in
some cases had reached levels not seen since the financial
crisis began. U.S. government bond yields soared, supporting the
dollar and money flowed away from emerging markets assets.
"Markets are now more concentrated on potential
repercussions of the withdrawal of liquidity," Guillermo
Felices, head of European Asset Allocation at Barclays, said.
Analysts say the future for investors will be more about
assessing the prospects for economic growth, government fiscal
improvement, and the outlook for corporate earnings.