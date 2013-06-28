Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): CPI EXPECTATIONS Poland's central bank is scheduled to publish its inflation expectations for June at 1200 GMT. The bank will also release revised balance of payments data for the first quarter. DEBT SUPPLY Poland is expected to publish the debt supply for July and the third quarter at 1300 GMT. BNP PARIBAS The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas suspended its $215 million share issue plan due to what it called "deeply adverse" conditions on the Warsaw stock exchange, the bank said on Thursday. BGZ Dutch Rabobank may sell its Polish mid-sized lender, BGZ, this year in a deal that could be worth around 2.7 billion zlotys ($840.1 million), the daily Parkiet reported on Friday without naming its sources. GTS Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia teamed up with PPF, a private equity fund controlled by the Czech Republic's richest man Petr Kellner, to buy Poland-based operator GTS Central Europe from Innova Capital fund, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX