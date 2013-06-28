Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday.
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours)
CPI EXPECTATIONS
Poland's central bank is scheduled to publish its inflation
expectations for June at 1200 GMT. The bank will also release
revised balance of payments data for the first quarter.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland is expected to publish the debt supply for July and
the third quarter at 1300 GMT.
BNP PARIBAS
The Polish unit of French lender BNP Paribas
suspended its $215 million share issue plan due to what it
called "deeply adverse" conditions on the Warsaw stock exchange,
the bank said on Thursday.
BGZ
Dutch Rabobank may sell its Polish mid-sized
lender, BGZ, this year in a deal that could be worth
around 2.7 billion zlotys ($840.1 million), the daily Parkiet
reported on Friday without naming its sources.
GTS
Poland's No.2 telecoms operator Netia teamed up
with PPF, a private equity fund controlled by the Czech
Republic's richest man Petr Kellner, to buy Poland-based
operator GTS Central Europe from Innova Capital fund, daily Puls
Biznesu reported without naming its sources.
