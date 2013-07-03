Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RATES
The central bank announces its monthly interest rate
decision. Analysts polled by Reuters expect its 10-strong
Monetary Policy Council to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis
points to close an easing cycle.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's top software maker bought 70 percent of
Russian software maker R-Style Softlaba for $28 million.
