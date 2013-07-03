Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): RATES The central bank announces its monthly interest rate decision. Analysts polled by Reuters expect its 10-strong Monetary Policy Council to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points to close an easing cycle. ASSECO POLAND Eastern Europe's top software maker bought 70 percent of Russian software maker R-Style Softlaba for $28 million. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX