THE HAGUE Aug 23 State-owned Dutch lender ABN AMRO will be listed on the stock market again, and is estimated to be worth about 15 billion euros ($20 billion), the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem is due to give a press conference shortly outlining his vision for the domestic banking sector, including plans for more competition. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb and Anthony Barker)