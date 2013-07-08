Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): NO EURO Poland will not be able to join the euro for possibly another decade because the government lacks a sufficient majority to approve the changes needed to its constitution, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. TPSA CEO Maciej Witucki, the chief executive of Poland's No.1 telecommunications company Telekomunikacja Polska TPSA will be replaced in the autumn by Bruno Duthoit, business daily Puls Biznesu wrote. Witucki has been the head of TPSA from 2006. PBG Poland's troubled builder PBG will issue 535 million shares for its creditors, daily Parkiet wrote, quoting sources. PBG, whose debt amounts to almost 3 billion zlotys, would like to sign financial and restructuring agreements by the end of August. BUDGET The finance ministry will announce spending cuts worth 10 billion zlotys in the 2013 budget, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote, adding that the official announcement may come later on Monday. The finance minister is also expected to admit that this year's budget deficit will need to be higher than initially planned. KGHM Polish copper miner KGHM will search for new commodities as part of its new strategy and try to explore gas that can be found between copper layers in Poland, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. The company, in addition to its traditional mining of copper, gold and silver, wants to also focus on unconventional gas, potassium and phosphorites. SHALE GAS Poland will release a report on the results of shale gas drilling conducted in Poland so far, the first such report to be based on factual drilling and not estimates, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3111 Polish zlotys)