LONDON, Sept 12 IGas plans to drill a
shale gas exploration well in northern England, in the wake of
protests over similar drilling in the south.
Its proponents say Britain has major shale reserves which
could help reverse a rising dependency on energy imports, but it
is not yet known whether its resources are economic as gas has
not yet been proved to flow from the rocks.
IGas said on Thursday it plans to start drilling a
well to collect gas samples at Irlam near Manchester in October.
The well will not involve the controversial "fracking" process,
it said.
Shale gas, which has helped transform the U.S. energy
market, is trapped in dense rock formations and retrieved via
hydraulic fracturing or fracking - the pumping of water and
chemicals into the ground.
The process has attracted protests from environmental
campaigners in Britain who fear it can pollute water supplies
and cause earthquakes.
In August, Cuadrilla Resources, another shale explorer, was
forced to temporarily suspend its activities at Balcombe, a site
in southern England, due to threats from protesters opposed to
fracking.
Prime Minister David Cameron has been unequivocal in his
support for fracking as a way to create jobs and cut energy
bills. Land in the north of the country is estimated to hold
enough gas to meet Britain's needs for the next 40 years.
IGas has launched a website and phoneline to try to help
inform the community and avoid the difficulties faced by
Cuadrilla.
The company does not have planning permission to frack at
the Irlam site but could apply for it at a later date. It will
first analyse samples taken from the well.