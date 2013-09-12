LONDON, Sept 12 IGas plans to drill a shale gas exploration well in northern England, in the wake of protests over similar drilling in the south.

Its proponents say Britain has major shale reserves which could help reverse a rising dependency on energy imports, but it is not yet known whether its resources are economic as gas has not yet been proved to flow from the rocks.

IGas said on Thursday it plans to start drilling a well to collect gas samples at Irlam near Manchester in October. The well will not involve the controversial "fracking" process, it said.

Shale gas, which has helped transform the U.S. energy market, is trapped in dense rock formations and retrieved via hydraulic fracturing or fracking - the pumping of water and chemicals into the ground.

The process has attracted protests from environmental campaigners in Britain who fear it can pollute water supplies and cause earthquakes.

In August, Cuadrilla Resources, another shale explorer, was forced to temporarily suspend its activities at Balcombe, a site in southern England, due to threats from protesters opposed to fracking.

Prime Minister David Cameron has been unequivocal in his support for fracking as a way to create jobs and cut energy bills. Land in the north of the country is estimated to hold enough gas to meet Britain's needs for the next 40 years.

IGas has launched a website and phoneline to try to help inform the community and avoid the difficulties faced by Cuadrilla.

The company does not have planning permission to frack at the Irlam site but could apply for it at a later date. It will first analyse samples taken from the well.