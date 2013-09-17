UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, Sept 17 Guinness Nigeria, a unit of Diageo, said on Tuesday its full-year pre-tax profit to June 30 fell by 16.5 percent to 17 billion naira ($104.97 million), from 20.38 billion naira the previous year.
The brewer also cut its dividend to 7 naira per share, compared with the 8 naira per share it paid out for the previous year.
Gross earnings however rose slightly to 131.41 billion naira, compared with 126.28 billion naira during the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources