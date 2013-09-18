RABAT, Sept 18 Banque Centrale Populaire, one of Morocco's three biggest banks, may raise up to $500 million in short-term debt on the international market, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

BCP CEO Mohamed Benchaaboun told local press the bank may raise between $400-500 million in foreign bonds. Benchaaboun told Reuters in July about the bonds and said the bank would issue short-term debt by the end of the year.

He added that there were no immediate financing needs.

BCP posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-half net profit to 1.7 billion dirhams, held back by rising bad debts and higher provisions.

The bank, which is rated BBB-/A-3 by credit rating agency Standard & Poors, with a negative outlook, said bad debts rose to 12.48 billion dirhams ($1.49 billion) from 10.02 billion at the end of 2012 due to a slowdown in the non-agricultural sector. ($1 = 8.3601 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Heavens)