Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): MINUTES The central bank is set to release minutes from the September meeting of its Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1200. DISAPPOINTING OUTPUT Poland's industrial output rose slightly less than expected in August due to a weak performance in the construction sector, although growth is expected to accelerate in the months ahead. LOT Poland's flag carrier expects to finish talks with Boeing on damages over Dreamliners grounding by the end of this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily quoted LOT's spokeswoman as saying. Boeing wants to reach an agreement with the Polish carrier to avoid lawsuit, the head of the company for Central and Eastern Europe said. KOMPANIA WEGLOWA Kompania Weglowa, the biggest miner in Europe, which is going to play a key role in Poland's flagship power project Opole, booked a loss of 340 million zlotys ($107.3 million) after the first eight months of the year, Parkiet daily wrote. PKO BP Private equity group Enterprise Investors did not reach agreement with Polish lender PKO BP over the sale of Skarbiec Asset Management Holding, as the bank unexpectedly lowered its bid, Parkiet daily wrote quoting its banking sources. PENSION SYSTEM The final shape of the pension fund system overhaul is not known yet, Dariusz Rosati, the chairman of the parliament's public finance committee told Rzeczpospolita daily. It still has to be subject to discussion at the committee's sitting.