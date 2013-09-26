Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOT VS BOEING
Poland's flagship carrier LOT had to delay some of
its Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights after checkups showed
two planes lacked gas filters, the company's spokeswoman
said.
LNG
Building the liquified natural gas terminal at the Baltic
Sea could add 8 billion zlotys ($2.56 billion) to Poland's gross
domestic product (GDP) if its potential capacity is raised to
7.5 billion cubic metres from the currently planned 6.6 billion,
daily Parkiet wrote, quoting an EY report.
POLIMEX
The construction group Polimex is running out of time to
reach agreement with its debt holders, issue new shares and
obtain banking guarantees for its major deal to build a power
plant in Opole, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.
The negotiations are scheduled to finish by the end of
September but analysts says Polimex will get more time. The new
power plant in Opole, in the south of Poland, which will cost
11.6 billion zlotys, is the country's key energy project.
POLL
Support for Poland's opposition party Law and Justice (PiS)
fell by 1 percentage point to 30 percent, while support for the
ruling Civic Platform was stable at 24 percent, a public opinion
survey by Homo Homini for the Rzeczpospolita daily showed.
BROKERS
Brokers in Poland hope that the Warsaw bourse will lower its
fees soon, which would help them boost profitability, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna wrote.
