PARIS, Sept 26 Europe's Eurofighter will bid
again to sell fighter jets to South Korea after the country's
government cancelled a contest that U.S. rival Boeing was
poised to win, the head of European aerospace group EADS
said on Thursday.
Seoul rejected Boeing's bid to supply 60 warplanes on
Tuesday, saying it would restart the multi-billion-dollar
process to get a more advanced, radar-evading fighter.
Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle, the only bid within budget, had
been poised to win the $7.7 billion tender after competing with
Lockheed Martin's F-35A and the Eurofighter Typhoon.
Lockheed's F-35 is now widely seen as the front-runner, but
Enders said Eurofighter would fight to stay in the race.
"We know it is very difficult to score in Korea against our
strong U.S. competitors, but (we) never ever give up," EADS
Chief Executive Tom Enders told Reuters.
"It is worth a try because we have a very good product now,
much more mature than about 10 years ago, and when you compare
us with the competitors the F-15 is much older and the F-35 is
not - to put it mildly - really operational," he said.
EADS has been leading the bidding in South Korea on behalf
of fellow Eurofighter consortium members BAE Systems of
the UK and Italy's Finmeccanica.
Enders denied reports that Eurofighter's earlier bid had not
complied with the rules of the South Korean tender.
"We do think it was compliant and I think we have
successfully corrected the picture that some people may have
had," Enders said.
Eurofighter's Typhoon was ruled out for going over the South
Korean finance ministry's budget. Under South Korean law, only
bids under budget are eligible to win defence contracts.
Asked after giving a speech on transatlantic security
whether Eurofighter would re-compete in a new tender, Enders
said, "Yes absolutely. The fact that Boeing was rejected is not
bad news for us."
The South Korean government and air force are expected to
draw up a fresh tender process and consider a new budget,
possibly reducing the number of planes sought to 40 or 50.
The defence ministry said on Tuesday it could take around
one year to complete the new tender round.