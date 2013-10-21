UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 21 Hurricane Raymond has strengthened to category three as it heads towards Mexico's Pacific coast, making it the first major hurricane of the season in the Eastern Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was intensifying rapidly with an initial wind speed set at 120 miles per hour, the Miami-based Center said.
(Writing by John Stonestreet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources