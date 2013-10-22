Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): TPSA Poland's No.1 telecoms group and French Orange unit posted a 239 million zlotys net profit in the third quarter, more than the analysts' forecast of 119 million. DATA The statistics office releases retail sales and unemployment figures for September, with analysts expecting the sales reading at +4.4 percent annually and the unemployment rate at 13.0 percent. (0800) GRUPA AZOTY Polish chemical maker wants to expand its operations abroad and is interested in buying Croatian fertiliser maker Petrokemija estimated at about 325 million zlotys, daily Parkiet reported. RWE The German utility said it was not planning to withdraw its operations from Poland, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote, despite the poor financial results of its owner. IPO The European Union's No.2 freight company PKP Cargo will set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. The unofficial price range between 59 and 74 zlotys per share values the share offer at up to 1.6 billion zlotys. WARSAW BOURSE The chief of the Warsaw bourse said he would like to extend the working hours of the bourse again to 17:30 local time from the current close at 17:00, daily Parkiet wrote. KOMPANIA WEGLOWA Polish miner Kompania Weglowa posted a loss in the third quarter, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote, quoting the company's chief executive. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX