By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 22 German Bund futures held steady
on Tuesday as markets positioned for U.S. jobs data that could
shape expectations on when the Federal Reserve will start
trimming its bond purchases.
Investors were wary of trading aggressively before the
employment report, which was delayed from Oct. 4 by the 16-day
U.S. government shutdown.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls to
have increased by 180,000 in September, with the jobless rate
steady at 7.3 percent.
Many analysts expect the U.S. central bank to maintain its
bond purchases at current levels given the as yet unknown
economic impact of the shutdown and the possibility of another
bitter budget fight early next year, although a strong
employment report could challenge that thinking.
Market reaction to the jobs report may be limited because of
the delay in the release and the fact that it covers a period
before the government shutdown, placing more importance on the
October numbers now due on Nov. 8 instead of Nov. 1.
"I don't think there will be a strong movement on the back
of this data," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas in
Paris.
"The market is positioned for signs of economic recovery
with limited increase in jobs and a Fed which remains very
accommodative."
The Bund future was flat on the day at 139.91 with
German 10-year yields also unchanged, at 1.85
percent.
RBS strategists said the Bund yields could push back towards
a 1.70-1.80 percent range given the supportive backdrop of
prolonged Fed monetary stimulus.
The yields fell to their lowest in a week last Friday on
concerns the stopgap deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and
reopen the government may hurt the country's longer-term
prospects and deter the Fed from trimming its bond purchases
until next year.
"Investors are unwilling to take outright short positions in
core bonds at this stage while they expect a delay of tapering
by the Federal Reserve so this is keeping pressure for lower
core yields," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
Expectations the Fed could delay its plans to reduce its 85
billion a month bond purchases were also supportive for riskier
assets. Lower-rated euro zone bonds also held steady on the day.