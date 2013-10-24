Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours): BANK ZACHODNI WBK The lender, a unit of Banco Santander,reports third-quarter earnings. Analysts expect its earnings to rise 29 percent to 430 million zlotys. TPSA The telecoms group sold its Internet unit Wirtualna Polska for 375 million zlotys ($124 million) to web company O2, which runs Poland's most popular gossip website, Pudelek. INVESTMENTS Poland's investment levels should recover in 2014, thanks to both state and private expenditure, Witold Kozinski, deputy central bank governor, said on Wednesday. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
HONG KONG, March 8 Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said on Wednesday it expected to post a loss in 2016, hit by fines it is paying to settle a U.S. sanctions case.
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.