SOFIA Oct 24 Former Bulgarian youth team coach Atanas Atanasov has agreed to take over at domestic top-flight newcomers Neftochimik Burgas three weeks after leaving the club following a one-day spell.

This month, the 44-year-old quit the Burgas-based side only a day after he was unveiled as coach with the club saying they parted company with him due to "different views and concepts for the development of the team".

"The club's management fulfilled some requirements that I set last time so I came back," Atanasov, who signed a contract until the end of the season, told reporters on Thursday. Assistant coach Stefan Trifonov was temporarily in charge in the last few weeks.

Neftochimik are 13th in the 14-team division with eight points from 13 games, three points above bottom side Pirin Gotse Delchev.

In happier times, Neftochimik finished second in the league in 1997 and played in the UEFA Cup. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffeyh)