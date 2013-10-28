BUCHAREST Oct 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania's finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($155.11 million) in five-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIAN FARMERS CHOOSE SUBSISTENCE OVER SHALE GAS

The small hilly town of Pungesti in eastern Romania could be sitting on vast reserves of shale gas and U.S. energy major Chevron wants to find it.

But the people of Pungesti want nothing to do with it.

ROMANIA RECONNECTS 2ND NUCLEAR UNIT TO POWER GRID

Romania's nuclear power operator Nuclearelectrica reconnected the second unit at its Cernavoda power station on Saturday after a malfunction at one of its fuelling transformers halted its output earlier this week.

ROMANIA 9-MONTH BUDGET DEFICIT FLAT AT 1.3 PCT/GDP

Romania recorded a government budget deficit of 1.3 percent of gross domestic product in the first nine months, virtually unchanged from the end of August, the finance ministry said on Friday.

WEAK REVENUES MEAN ROMANIA MUST CUT 2013 SPENDING - PM

Romania's government will have to cut its spending this year because tax revenues are smaller than expected, leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday.

BLACK SEA WHEAT EXPORTS TO FALL AS RUSSIAN FARMERS HOLD BACK

Wheat exports from the Black Sea countries could be modest in November as Russian farmers withhold crop in expectation of higher prices and as Kazakhstan needs more time to get a clear estimate of the quality of its harvest, traders said.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown eased on Friday ahead of elections that the opposition Social Democrats are expected to win but without a majority, which could lead to prolonged political wrangling.

SOLAR ENERGY PARKS

Energreen Investment Europe is investing about 37 million euros in two solar energy parks in Brasov county.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

NUCLEARELECTRICA

Shares in Romanian nuclear power firm Nuclearelectrica could be listed on the Bucharest stock exchange on Nov. 4. Monday, Oct. 28, is the last day allotment rights in the company can be traded.

The company sold 10 percent of its shares through an IPO for roughly 282 million lei in September.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 12