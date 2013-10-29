Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PGE Poland'd biggest power producer is interested in buying a stake in Energa's share sale planned lateR this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote without quoting its sources. LOTOS Poland's second biggest refiner Lotos on Tuesday posted a 46-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit, smaller than expected, after changing the way it calculates its refining margin. PKP CARGO The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development bought a stake of between 5 percent and 7.5 percent in Poland's PKP Cargo in the freight company's Warsaw share sale earlier this month, a market source told Reuters. PENSION FUNDS The State Treasury Solicitors' Office criticised government plans to overhaul the pension fund system, calling it a "classic expropriation," Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote. DOING BUSINESS Poland advanced by 10 positions to 45th place in the World Bank's report Doing Business 2014 and outdistanced such countries as Spain, the Czech Republic or Luxembourg, Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote. SMELTERS Representatives of the smelting business in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia called for easing climate policy, arguing that the current one may result in liquidating the smelter business in the region, Puls Biznesu daily wrote. PGNIG Poland's Supreme Chamber of Control said that the Polish gas monopoly PGNiG failed to take full advantage of its negotiating position in the talks with Russia's Gazprom on gas prices in 2006, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX