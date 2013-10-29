Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
PGE
Poland'd biggest power producer is interested in buying a
stake in Energa's share sale planned lateR this year, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna wrote without quoting its sources.
LOTOS
Poland's second biggest refiner Lotos on Tuesday
posted a 46-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit,
smaller than expected, after changing the way it calculates its
refining margin.
PKP CARGO
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
bought a stake of between 5 percent and 7.5 percent in
Poland's PKP Cargo in the freight company's Warsaw share sale
earlier this month, a market source told Reuters.
PENSION FUNDS
The State Treasury Solicitors' Office criticised government
plans to overhaul the pension fund system, calling it a "classic
expropriation," Gazeta Wyborcza daily wrote.
DOING BUSINESS
Poland advanced by 10 positions to 45th place in the World
Bank's report Doing Business 2014 and outdistanced such
countries as Spain, the Czech Republic or Luxembourg, Gazeta
Wyborcza daily wrote.
SMELTERS
Representatives of the smelting business in Poland, Czech
Republic and Slovakia called for easing climate policy, arguing
that the current one may result in liquidating the smelter
business in the region, Puls Biznesu daily wrote.
PGNIG
Poland's Supreme Chamber of Control said that the Polish gas
monopoly PGNiG failed to take full advantage of its negotiating
position in the talks with Russia's Gazprom on gas
prices in 2006, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote.
