Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BANK BGZ
Rabobank may sell its Polish unit, Bank BGZ, this
year, the Puls Biznesu newspaper reported citing unnamed sources
close to the deal. The daily also said that the French BNP
Paribas bank has offered to pay the highest price so far.
PKP CARGO IPO
Polish railway freight company, PKP Cargo, debuts on the
Warsaw bourse.
ALIOR
Poland's Alior Bank said it plans to issue up to 6.36
million new shares to selected investors after taking a charge
of about 105 million zlotys ($34.6 million) in its third-quarter
results due to a change in its accounting methodology.
PGE
Poland's largest power producer is still interested in
taking over smaller rival Energa after it failed to buy the
state-controlled firm three years ago, a PGE spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
LOTOS
Poland's No.2 refiner may purchase a stake in an oilfield in
Norway in the coming weeks, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported,
citing the chief executive of the company.
BZ WBK
The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
has sold a 0.64-percent stake in BZ WBK bank via
accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors on Tuesday,
EBRD said in a statement.
The EBRD continues to hold 1 percent of BZ WBK after the
sale and has entered into a 180-day lock up for its remaining
stake.
