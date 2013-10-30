Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): BANK BGZ Rabobank may sell its Polish unit, Bank BGZ, this year, the Puls Biznesu newspaper reported citing unnamed sources close to the deal. The daily also said that the French BNP Paribas bank has offered to pay the highest price so far. PKP CARGO IPO Polish railway freight company, PKP Cargo, debuts on the Warsaw bourse. ALIOR Poland's Alior Bank said it plans to issue up to 6.36 million new shares to selected investors after taking a charge of about 105 million zlotys ($34.6 million) in its third-quarter results due to a change in its accounting methodology. PGE Poland's largest power producer is still interested in taking over smaller rival Energa after it failed to buy the state-controlled firm three years ago, a PGE spokeswoman said on Tuesday. LOTOS Poland's No.2 refiner may purchase a stake in an oilfield in Norway in the coming weeks, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing the chief executive of the company. BZ WBK The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has sold a 0.64-percent stake in BZ WBK bank via accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors on Tuesday, EBRD said in a statement. The EBRD continues to hold 1 percent of BZ WBK after the sale and has entered into a 180-day lock up for its remaining stake. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX