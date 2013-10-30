DUBAI Oct 30 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates
by market value, expects loan growth of between 10 and 15
percent in 2013, the bank's chief executive said in a conference
call with analysts on Wednesday.
NBAD, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted its
first quarterly profit fall on Tuesday in nearly two years,
weighed down by a drop in investment gains.
"We see loan growth of 10-15 percent for 2013," NBAD's newly
appointed CEO Alex Thursby said in the call.
Loans and advances grew to 182.5 billion dirhams at the end
of the third quarter, up 10.9 percent from end-2012.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)