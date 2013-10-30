Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 Neotel, the South African unit of India's Tata Communications, said on Wednesday it made a pre-tax profit for the first time in its seven-year history after growing revenue by 21 percent.
Chief Executive Sunil Joshi said in a statement Neotel's sales growth was at least 12 times that of the industry growth rate, despite price erosion and lethargic uptake of fixed lines.
Tata is in exclusive talks to sell the unlisted fixed-line and data unit to South Africa's biggest mobile provider Vodacom in a potential $590 million deal. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)